ICPA Queensland calls for government to boost the Living Away From Home Allowance Scheme

By Georgie Desailly
Updated March 24 2023 - 7:02am, first published March 23 2023 - 7:00pm
The red represents all areas in Queensland that have no senior schooling avaliable. Picture: supplied by ICPA Queensland.

Queensland families whose children are forced to travel thousands of kilometres just to access secondary education are demanding the premier steps in urgently, as the cost of living crisis deepens.

Georgie Desailly

North Queensland Register Journalist

