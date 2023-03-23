A man who has fallen from a horse in the North Burnett has been airlifted to hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked into action around 8.30am today.
It's believed the rider, aged in his 40s, was riding a horse at speed on a rural property, northeast of Monto, when he came off his mount.
He was rendered unconscious.
The pilot was able to land the aircraft near the scene, where the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Flight Paramedic assisted local QAS paramedics.
The man was treated for head injuries, before being flown to Bundaberg Hospital.
