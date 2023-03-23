Queensland Country Life
Home/News

North Burnett man airlifted after serious fall from horse

By Newsroom
Updated March 23 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The pilot was able to land the aircraft near the scene and the man was transported to Bundaberg Hospital. Picture: Supplied Lifeflight

A man who has fallen from a horse in the North Burnett has been airlifted to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.