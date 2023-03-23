OUTSTANDING 3145 hectare (7771 acre) Macintyre Valley irrigation, dryland farming and grazing property Booberoi is on the market for $31 million.
Booberoi was scheduled to be auctioned on March 23. However, despite good interest, the event did not proceed with several parties reported to be unable to proceed under auction terms and conditions.
Booberoi is described as slightly undulating coolibah, myall, belah floodplain country, with soft self-mulching black to chocolate soils, broken by some higher box country.
Offered by Mark Robinson through Elders, Booberoi is located on the Macintyre River, 22km south of Toobeah and 72km south west of Goondiwindi.
The property features a 10km frontage to the Macintyre River and has 1028 hectares (2541 acres) of well designed irrigation.
There are 10 irrigation fields. In addition to cotton, small crops, including onions and broccoli, have been grown. There is currently about 522ha of cotton planted.
Water is supplied from both Queensland and NSW Macintyre River allocations, in-stream water harvesting and overland flow. Tail water and storm water are also captured.
There is 5711 megalitres certified on-farm water storage located adjacent to the Macintyre River.
The property is being offered with on-farm water, including water for next year's cotton crop. There is also an excellent moisture profile in the dryland cultivation country. The average annual rainfall is 600mm.
Booberoi is well positioned to benefit from relatively low overland flow events with pumping infrastructure in place to maximise water harvesting opportunities.
There is also about 955ha of dryland cultivation, some of which could be developed for irrigation, and 1005ha of grazing and support lands.
Contact Henry Leonard, 0407 584 406, or Mark Barber, 0427 603 433, Elders.
