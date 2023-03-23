'Huge win': $3.6m Wandoan bridge upgrade bolsters community

A $3.6 million upgrade of the Bundi Road Bridge over Wandoan Creek at Wandoan is now complete, bolstering flood immunity and strengthening the local road network to support residents, businesses and industry.
The old low-level single-lane, timber bridge - which would regularly be impacted by rising floodwaters, creating significant delays and detours for motorists- was replaced with a two-lane concrete bridge with an increased deck height.
The new design aims to improve flood immunity and significantly reduce the likelihood of road closures during wet weather.
Additional works were also completed to the road approaches to increase safety for all road users, including the local school bus.
Western Downs Regional Council has delivered the major upgrade in partnership with the Australian government, which has contributed $1.8 million.
Councillor George Moore, works and technical services, said the project was a "huge win" for the local community.
"During forced closures due to wet weather, the diversion would mean a 30-kilometre detour for cars, and 88-kilometre-long detour for heavy vehicles - so this upgrade means a great deal to the community, industry, and travellers alike," Mr Moore said
"The stronger and more flood-immune structure also means it can accommodate heavier vehicles, which greatly assists local industries to be able to get their livestock and commodities to market."
Federal Regional Development Minister and member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain said local businesses and primary producers would now be better connected to the road network to access the Wandoan township and wider Western Downs area, supporting the region's economy.
The project is a substantial part of recent investment in the Wandoan and Bundi area, with council recently completing a 5.5km upgrade of Bundi Road from gravel to bitumen earlier this year.
