'Huge win': $3.6m Wandoan bridge upgrade bolsters community

March 23 2023 - 4:00pm
A new two-lane concrete bridge with an increased deck height has replaced the low-level single-lane, timber structure. Pictures WDRC

A $3.6 million upgrade of the Bundi Road Bridge over Wandoan Creek at Wandoan is now complete, bolstering flood immunity and strengthening the local road network to support residents, businesses and industry.

