Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Strawberry bred for future robotic harvest

By Newsroom
March 23 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Jodi Neal focused on breeding a variety of strawberry that can be picked by robots. Picture: Supplied DAFQ

Researches are preparing for a future of automated strawberry picking by developing a specific variety that can be easily harvested by robots.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.