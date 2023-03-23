Strawberry bred for future robotic harvest

Researches are preparing for a future of automated strawberry picking by developing a specific variety that can be easily harvested by robots.
While the robotic strawberry pickers aren't commonly used in Australia yet, scientists are preparing by looking to create a variety with quality taste, appearance and that feature single stemmed fruit ideal for robotic picking.
The $11.5 million, four-year effort is being delivered through Hort Innovation and led by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Queensland.
Hort Innovation chief executive Brett Fifield said recent data shows the horticulture workforce has decreased by 20 per cent over the past three years, which has resulted in 40 per cent of Australian growers adopting advanced machinery.
"The development of a sweet, rich red and aromatic strawberry that is ideal for automation will prove a game changer for growers who want to apply new technologies on-farm," he said.
"While harvesting strawberries using automation is not common practice yet in Australia, it will be before we know it."
Mr Fifield said Hort Innovation is working with tech companies and researchers on various horticulture related automation projects, and scoping discussions with the berry industry to identify opportunities for technology adoption are underway.
DAFQ principal plant breeder Dr Jodi Neal said the program will reduce the time needed to pick and pack strawberries, resulting in a more profitable outcome for growers.
"It takes the same amount of time to pick a small strawberry as it does to pick a large one," Dr Neal said.
"This breeding program is focusing on delivering a consistent fruit size that is preferred by consumers on unbranched flower stems - meaning that the fruit can be picked faster - either by conventional methods or through automation."
Berries Australia executive director Rachel Mackenzie said the nation's strawberry growers are ready to reap the benefits of the program's efforts to reduce the cost of harvesting.
"Breeding bespoke varieties to suit strawberry growers across the country is a priority for our industry," she said.
"We are looking forward to this program equipping us to profitably deliver consistent, high-quality fruit for Australians and the world."
The Australian national strawberry industry has an estimated farm gate value of $417 million (2021/22 Australian Horticulture Statistics Handbook).
Varieties developed by the Australian Strawberry Breeding Program currently capture 45 per cent of the national market and 90 per cent of the subtropical industry.
These varieties currently provide approximately 11,000 jobs in production alone in Australia and are estimated to have a farm gate value of approximately $174 million last year.
