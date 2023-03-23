SES member Merryl Dray will be honoured with a memorial at Lowood after she was tragically killed in the line of duty.
Ms Dray, 62, was a much-loved member of the Somerset SES Unit (Lowood SES Group) who drowned in February last year during a rescue operation helping a family escape floodwater at Coolana, west of Brisbane.
The Merryl Dray Memorial Shelters will be built at Lowood Park and feature two picnic shelters and interpretive signage.
Somerset Regional Council mayor Graeme Lehmann said the memorial would inform the community about her life, the SES and local flood risk.
"The shelters will inspire community pride in learning about the SES and Meryl's commitment in the face of natural disaster and in the service of her community," Mr Lehmann said.
"The site will also encourage conversation about flood risk and council's new flood certificate system."
The shelters will overlook views of Lowood and the surrounding floodplain which include the mid-Brisbane River, Wivenhoe Dam, some of Lockyer Creek and other watercourses.
Ms Dray had volunteered more than 520 hours in the four-a-half years she was a member of Lowood SES Group and Kenilworth SES Group prior to that.
Her funeral service in Brisbane in March 2022 was attended by many, including family members, SES volunteers and career staff, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, and members of the public.
Somerset Regional Council recently received $100,000 for the project under the Australian and Queensland governments.
