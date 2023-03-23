Queensland Country Life
Merryl Dray, SES volunteer, honoured with Lowood memorial

Updated March 23 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 2:00pm
SES volunteer Merryl Dray was tragically killed during a flood response at Coolana in 2022. Picture QFES

SES member Merryl Dray will be honoured with a memorial at Lowood after she was tragically killed in the line of duty.

