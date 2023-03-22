Repeat buyers made up the bidding panel at Royalla Shorthorns' 21st sale at Longreach on Wednesday, helping the NSW stud to a top price of $14,000 and an average of $8105.
Commercial Longreach producers Keough Wirth Pedley, who run a predominantly Shorthorn herd at Boonamerrie, south of Longreach, paid the top price for Royalla S097, a polled roan son of Moombi Thunder P60, bred by the vendor's uncle, Lester Job.
The 23-month-old bull weighed 784kg and had a scrotal circumference of 40 cm.
Royalla principal Nic Job said he exhibited the carcase characteristics of his sire, which they'd paid the second top price of $21,000 for at the 2020 Dubbo National sale.
Keough Wirth Pedley also outlaid the second top price of $13,000 three times, saying the bulls suited their country and the genetics had a proven track record on the property.
In all, their seven purchases resulted in an average outlay of $10,857.
Of the 26 bulls to go through the WQLX sale ring, the Appleton Cattle Co at Star Downs, Alpha, purchased by far the majority.
Also repeat buyers, Fred Appleton successfully secured nine new young bulls for the base price of $6000 each.
Longreach's Keith Gordon made two purchases, for a son of Royalla Renegade, the stud's number one heifer bull for five years, and for a bull sired by Royalla Rockstar K274, paying $11,000 for the first and $8000 for the latter.
A buyer from Thangool made the only online purchase of the sale, while a producer from Isisford secured two of the seven bulls that were set aside through the sale.
Wednesday's sale saw a clearance of 73 per cent under the hammer, down on the 2022 result of all 20 bulls sold for a top price of $21,000.
Mr Job said buyers this week got very good value for money.
"It was a good day and great conditions to sell in," he said. "All the bulls we offered this year were paddock-reared. We're very proud of them."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
