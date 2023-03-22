Queensland Country Life
Royalla Shorthorn bulls to a top of $14,000 at 2023 Longreach sale

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated March 22 2023 - 9:23pm, first published 9:00pm
Royalla S097, the top price bull at the Longreach sale, with vendor Renee Job and Heather Pedley, representing vendors Keough Wirth Pedley. Picture: Sally Gall

Repeat buyers made up the bidding panel at Royalla Shorthorns' 21st sale at Longreach on Wednesday, helping the NSW stud to a top price of $14,000 and an average of $8105.

