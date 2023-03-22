Strong competition at Gracemere

CQLX Gracemere agents saw an increase in numbers this week with 1718 head on offer, comprising 849 steers, 627 heifers, 174 cows, 14 bulls and 54 cows and calves/PTICs.
There were a few quality lines of cattle this week, which brought strong competition and a full panel of buyers.
Cattle came from all locals areas, north to Nebo and south to Miriam Vale.
Sunlight Grazing, Rolleston, sold Santa cross steers for 346c weighing 503kg to return $1743/hd.
J Shannon, Jambin, sold Brangus steers for 370c weighing 429kg to return $1588/hd.
R and L Cullen, Calliope, sold a run of EU Brahman steers to average 452c topping 334kg to return $1510/hd.
JP Coughlan, Calliope, sold a pen of Brahman steers for 424c weighing 306kg to return $1300/hd.
M and R Collins, Wowan, sold Charbray steers for 454c weighing 296kg to return $1329/hd.
Sam Bates, Westwood, sold Charbray cross steers for 480c weighing 278kg to return $1336/hd.
B and W Kerr, Boyne Valley, sold Grey Brahman No.3 steers for 440c weighing 270kg returning $1190/hd.
D Sanderson and M McGhee, Mt Maria, sold Charbray steers for 494c weighing 264kg returning $1306/hd.
G and I Frankish, Morinish, sold Brangus steers for 498c weighing 263Kg returning $1312/hd.
Calibre Grazing, Jambin, sold a pen of Limousin cross steers for 510c weighing 243kg to return $1241/hd.
R Goudie, Baralaba, sold Santa cross weaner steers for 460c weighing 242kg to return $1117/hd.
J and W Ariens, Calliope, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cross steers for 558c weighing 232kg to return $1295/hd.
Lenera Family Trust, Ilbilbie, sold Brangus steers for 510c weighing 228kg to return $1167/hd.
W and S Ahchay, Mt Larcom, sold Droughtmaster steers for 502c weighing 209kg to return $1049/hd.
L and B Christensen, Theodore, sold Charolais cross cows for 269c weighing 707kg to return $1900/hd.
M Jones, Kabra, sold Charbray prime heifers for 277c weighing 610kg to return $1690/hd.
JF and HA Hinchliffe, Milman, sold Brahman heifers for 332c weighing 348kg to return $1156/hd.
D Sanderson and M McGhee, Mt Maria, sold Charbray heifers for 392c weighing 239kg returning $938/hd.
Shamrock Brangus, Bororen, sold PTIC cows for $1900/hd.
