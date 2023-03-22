Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster cross steers 232kg for 558c weighing to return $1295/hd.

March 23 2023 - 10:00am
Strong competition at Gracemere

CQLX Gracemere agents saw an increase in numbers this week with 1718 head on offer, comprising 849 steers, 627 heifers, 174 cows, 14 bulls and 54 cows and calves/PTICs.

