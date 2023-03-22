Queensland Country Life
Truck crash at Boxers Creek on the Hume Highway: Man dies following single-vehicle crash near Goulburn

Updated March 22 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:49pm
File picture.

A man has died following a single-vehicle truck crash in the Southern Tablelands, NSW.

