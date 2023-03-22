Queensland Country Life
Charolais cross weaner steers sell for 401c or $780 at Silverdale

Updated March 22 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 3:00pm
Cheaper market at Silverdale

Agents reported the market was noticeably cheaper for all descriptions at Silverdale on Wednesday.

