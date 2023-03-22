Cheaper market at Silverdale

Agents reported the market was noticeably cheaper for all descriptions at Silverdale on Wednesday.
GD Stephan sold Santa heavy cows for 260c/kg or $1808.
JF and AC Bell sold a pen of Brangus cows for 264c or $1645.
D Hohenhaus sold Brahman 6 tooth heavy heifers for 280c or $1485.
G Harris sold Charbray light feeder steers for 379c or $1150.
Limousin yearling mickeys from DC Harsant sold for 287c or $1105.
WRJ Toohill sold Charbray feeder heifers for 299c or $965.
Charolais cross weaner heifers from Mountview Pastoral Co sold for 301c or $586. They also sold Charolais cross weaner steers for 401c or $780.
WMR Callinan sold Santa heavy weaner steers for 391c or $1047.
