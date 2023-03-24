Queensland Country Life
Home/Property

Picturesque, productive Riverbend offered with irrigation

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 25 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Riverbend is a productive 52 hectare property with an irrigation licence. Picture - supplied

RIVERBEND is a productive 52 hectare (128 acre) property located in the picturesque Kerry district, 12 minutes south of Beaudesert, Qld.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.