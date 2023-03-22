Cattle country offered with subdivision potential

LERAN is a 1105 hectare (2730 acre) multi-title Granite Belt grazing property that has been in the hands of the pioneer McMeniman family for more than 100 years.
Located 11km from Ballandean, the very well located property is in 10 titles, all with extensive road access and water infrastructure.
Leran is described as flood-free, predominantly open grazing country with excellent creek and timber lines.
The country has historically run 300 breeders, ranging from 700m creek flats up to an 881m hill peak.
The diverse mix of soils are underpinned by "washpool" soil, which are highly valued for vineyards and other horticultural operations.
Water is a feature of Leran. A channel from the main 204 megalitre supply dam winds its way around the property below the 750m level as well as about 9km of 100mm pipe.
The channel also captures water for many of the channel linked dams. There are 32 dams in total.
A laneway system services the main paddocks and holding paddocks.
Improvements include two homes, five older sheds, and an old shearing shed. There are also cattle yards situated near the house.
Leran is being offered with subdivision potential or the opportunity to develop of other ventures including viticulture, horticulture and tourism, in addition to grazing.
Expressions of interest on Leran close with Ray White Rural on April 13.
Contact Jason Mattiazzi, 0419 650 343, Peter Douglas, 0407 172 101, or Matt Rutley, 0400 749 001, Ray White Rural.
