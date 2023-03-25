Queensland Country Life
Land valuations increase 19pc overall

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
March 26 2023 - 8:00am
Land valuations jump

Last week, more than 805,000 new valuations were issued to landowners across Queensland. These rateable properties account for 45 per cent of all rateable properties across the state and equate to a land area of 46 million hectares.

