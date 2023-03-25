Land valuations jump

As competition for land use grows and with land valuations on an upward trajectory, more farmers are being faced with uncertainty regarding future rate hikes. There are calls for councils to commit to limiting rate increases through rate capping and rating category changes when revaluation would otherwise result in disproportionately high rate increases on rural and agricultural enterprises. While we are seeing some councils making an effort to work more closely with industry to address these issues, many landholders and industry leaders are also asking whether basing rates on the unimproved value is an appropriate model for the future.