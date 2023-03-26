Queensland Country Life
View From the Paddock: The conversations the regions need Australia to have

By John Cole
Updated March 26 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 1:00pm
John Cole OAM, Institute for Resilient Regions.

Go anywhere in Australia and you will find local mayors spruiking up their part of the country while bemoaning frustrations with other levels of government about funding and approvals.

