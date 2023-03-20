Market steady at Gin Gin

There was a decreased yarding at Monday's Gin Gin sale, with predominantly local restockers and one major trader operating.
Agents said the market was seemingly better than other centres, with heavier weaner steers making 500c/kg or $1200.
Cows and calves sold to $1725, and cows made $900. Steers 170-250kg topped at $1200 to average $974, while heifers 180-240kg sold to $890, average $697. Mickeys made $690.
