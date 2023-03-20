Market steady at Gin Gin

Queensland Country Life
Heavier weaner steers make 500c or $1200 at Gin Gin

Updated March 21 2023 - 5:45pm, first published March 20 2023 - 9:00pm
There was a decreased yarding at Monday's Gin Gin sale, with predominantly local restockers and one major trader operating.

