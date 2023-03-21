Queensland Country Life
Land valuation shock may not translate to rates: Cloncurry mayor

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated March 21 2023 - 8:27pm, first published 7:00pm
Landholders urged to check valuations in wake of big rises

As north west Queensland shires digest the news of whopping rural land revaluation increases - 301 per cent in Mount Isa, 290pc in Cloncurry, 178pc in McKinlay, 168pc in Richmond, and 158pc in Flinders - landholders are being urged to carefully check that the departmental estimate for their land is accurate.

