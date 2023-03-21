Smoky Hollow offers fertile soils, good water

QUALITY 406 hectare (1004 acre) Upper Yarraman property Smoky Hollow offers fertile soils and good water backed by an attractive climate in a peaceful and private location.
Offered as seven freehold titles, the tick free property features red volcanic soils on the hills and black soils along the creeks, which have been previously utilised to grow crops.
Under current management, the productive property at the end of Lucas Road has been running a Wagyu breeding herd to produce weaners.
Some 185 F1 Wagyu/Angus breeders joined to full blood Wagyu bulls are included in the sale as is plant and equipment.
The excellent set of B-double accessible cattle yards are equipped with an covered, air-operated crush.
Smoky Hollow is described as being very well watered with 28 dams, a spring fed well and an extensive tank and trough system.
Fencing comprises of four and five barbed wires on wooden post, with some sections electrified.
The attractive four bedroom weatherboard home has been recently refreshed with a fresh coat of paint, carpet and a new ensuite.
Set in established gardens, the air-conditioned home also has a 6x6m covered deck, a wood heater, and an extended five bay carport.
There is also a 20x20x6m machinery shed with a a mezzanine floor. The shed is closed in on two sides, three quarters with a concrete floor, with a quarter of the shed able to be locked with roller doors.
Smoky Hollow will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on April 21.
Contact Jason Mattiazzi, 0419 650 343, or Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, Ray White Rural Queensland.
