Smoky Hollow offers fertile soils, good water

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 22 2023 - 9:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate

QUALITY 406 hectare (1004 acre) Upper Yarraman property Smoky Hollow offers fertile soils and good water backed by an attractive climate in a peaceful and private location.

