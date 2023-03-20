Toowoomba values ease

The supply of stock at the Toowoomba cattle sale lifted to 339 head on Monday after the rain reduced yarding the previous week. Young cattle were in the largest numbers along with a handful of cows. A fair panel of buyers was present and operating. Prices followed the easing trend experienced in other selling centres late last week. Light weight yearling steers and heifers returning to the paddock averaged 16c to 30c/kg less. Yearling steers and heifers to feed averaged 10c to 12c cheaper. Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 458c to average 413c. Yearling steers under 330kg to restockers made to 422c to average 406c. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 350c to 355c and made to 398c. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 346c and made to 358c. Light weight yearling heifers to restockers averaged 305c. Yearling heifers to feed averaged 313c and made to 358c. Heavy weight yearling heifers averaged 311c and sold to 328c. A few grown steers to feed made to 304c. The best of the cows made to 239c. Heavy weight bulls made to 228c. - MLA