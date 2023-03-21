Quality weaners and backgrounders sell to firm rates at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 434 head at Moreton on Tuesday.
In the absence of a major processor, the export market eased. Heavy feeder numbers increased this week, remaining firm on last week's rates.
Limited grain and trade came to hand. A mixed quality run of weaners and backgrounders were yarded with the quality pens selling to firm rates. The veal processors put a solid base in the better conditioned vealers.
Charolais weaner steers from the Vedelago family sold for 379.2c/kg for a return of $1096. W Scholl's Charolais cross weaner heifers realised 281.2c coming in at $794.
The Square Meater background steers from Golden Pastoral Co went through at 421.2c returning $1642. M Tommerup's Simmental cross background steers sold for 377.2c coming in for $961. Droughtmaster grain trade steers from Tinton Grazing sold for 309.2c with a return of $1484.
A and F MacArthur & Son's 6 tooth heifers came in at 299.2c returning $1533. In the 4 tooth ox section L&S Logan Brahman sold for 296.2c returning $1629. The pens of heavy cows from Samuel Holdings went through at 267.2c with a return of $1449.
B Turkington's Droughtmasters sold in the heavy cows at 267.2c at $1870 and medium cows for 252.2c - $1273. R and B Luther's Charbray bulls went through at 249.2c for a return of $1383.
