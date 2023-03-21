Queensland Country Life
Charolais and Droughtmaster weaner steers sell for $1300 and $1200 at Woodford

Updated March 22 2023 - 7:23am, first published 7:00am
Cow, heifer and feeder market eases at Woodford

There were 206 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. The cow, heifer and feeder market continues to ease, while steers remained firm.

