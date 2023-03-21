Cow, heifer and feeder market eases at Woodford

There were 206 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. The cow, heifer and feeder market continues to ease, while steers remained firm.
Baker & Haseler, Dayboro, sold Charolais and Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1300 and $1200. James Kuhn, Dayboro, sold a pen of Charolais cross steers for $1440.
Burow Brothers, Moore, sold Droughtmaster vealer heifers for $890 and steer calves for $890. Ben Mason, Woodford, sold lines of heifers, with Charbray cross heifers making $1060 and Droughtmaster heifers $910.
Carinya Rise, Dayboro, sold a pen of Santa heifers for $1010. R Sippel, Woodford, sold Brangus steers for $1380. L Hassall, Reesville, sold Brahman cows and calves for $1680.
