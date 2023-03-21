Market firm at Gympie

A good quality yarding of 1536 head mainly made up of young cattle at Sullivan Livestock's Gympie sale on Monday saw the market remain firm for all descriptions.
Cattle were drawn from Childers, Maryborough, Susan River, Booubyjan, Tansy, Kilkivan, Woolooga, Kenilworth, Eumundi and all local areas.
Droughtmaster and Brangus steers from Peta Jamieson, Tiaro, made 366c/kg for $1660 and $1656. Charbray cross steers from C and M Dale, Tiaro, made 388c ($1479). Braford steers from the Webster family sold for 418c to return $1604. Droughtmaster steers from S Tombs, Amamoor, made 430c ($1174).
Charolais cross steers from the Parker family, Kenilworth, made 422c ($1401). Quality Charbray steers from Sandalwood Cattle, Theebine, made 478c to return $1370, $1329, $1268, $1195, $1134. Charbray steers from Cinnabar made 470c ($1345 and $1186).
Charbray steers from C Dakin made 492c and 480c to return $1285 and $1265. A and D White, Calgoa, sold Charbray steers for 472c ($1170). Simmental cross steers from T and E Pike made 450c ($1166). Generally weaner steers sold from 420c to 470c.
Feeder heifers topped at 330c for Droughtmaster cross heifers from Kybong. Charbray weaner heifers from Cinnabar made 400c and 350c to return $1054 and $1045. Flatback weaner heifers generally sold from 315c to 350c. Weaner heifers to processors sold from 265c to 295c.
