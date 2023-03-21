Queensland Country Life
Charbray steers make 492c/$1285 at Gympie

March 21 2023 - 4:00pm
Market firm at Gympie

A good quality yarding of 1536 head mainly made up of young cattle at Sullivan Livestock's Gympie sale on Monday saw the market remain firm for all descriptions.

