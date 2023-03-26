Wedding days don't come much more dreamy than that of Hannah and Darcy Meek.
The couple were made husband and wife on March 4 by Father Jamie Collins at St Mary's Catholic Church in Warwick - the same place three generations had said I do.
Love first blossomed for Hannah, from Killarney, and Darcy, from Warwick, at a trucking depot.
Darcy was working for Hannah's family as a mechanic at Wickham Freight Lines in Warwick.
And the rest, as they say, is history.
Renee Mulcahy was the photographer while Short Flix Media captured the videos of the day.
A giant flower centrepiece was suspended over their white dance floor as they partied the night away.
