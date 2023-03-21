The Queensland government has released its 2022-32 agriculture low emissions roadmap in Rockhampton today.
Developed following an "extensive consultation" process with members of the agricultural industry, the "living document" is designed to help achieve a low emissions agriculture sector by reducing production-based emissions and increasing carbon farming while providing support for producers.
The roadmap focuses on several key points in agriculture as the state government works towards its 2050 net zero emissions target.
These include livestock emissions; with a plan for industry-led research into methane reduction stock feeds, cropping and horticulture emissions; with support for development of green fertiliser options.
The 28-page plan also includes exploring opportunities to promote on-farm use of renewable energy, carbon farming, landscape management and supply-chain carbon-neutral projects.
Minister for agriculture Mark Furner launched the plan joined by AgForce CEO Mike Guerin, member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke and and member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga.
Mr Furner said producers have already begun reducing emissions and the document was designed to help them continue in this direction.
"This roadmap will help Queensland agribusinesses thrive while they reduce greenhouse gas emissions," he said.
"It will give producers clarity on how they can actively prepare and implement practice change to manage risks to their business.
"Those who implement plans to lower greenhouse gas emissions now will have fewer transition costs and disruption to their business than those who delay and find themselves urgently responding to market forces."
Mr Guerin from Agforce said the guide would help producers look to the future.
"This roadmap will help producers by providing key areas to prioritise their focus including natural asset management, business profitability and risk management," he said.
"Queensland's producers recognise the importance of adopting new practices and technologies to ensure the long-term sustainability of their industry.
"As proud and responsible contributors to the state's economy, we recognise the importance of supporting the roadmap and doing what we can to lower emissions to promote long-term sustainability."
Queensland Farmers Federation was also involved in consultation for the document and CEO Jo Sheppard said the roadmap gave farmers clear, low emissions options.
"The roadmap will assist in providing clarity to farmers about some of the options available to them as they embark on their own low emissions journey," she said.
"As Queensland agriculture strives to respond in meaningful and sustainable ways to continuing global demand for a transition to low emissions production, the roadmap will help coordinate some of the messaging in what is becoming an increasingly crowded marketplace.
"A strong agriculture sector is important to us all and we need to make sure that farmers are supported to achieve environmental outcomes whilst still being able to do what they do best in producing the world's best food, fibre and foliage.
"It is so important that government works closely with industry to ensure the future economy of agriculture and to safeguard the future of all Queenslanders to achieve our ultimate goals of a viable, sustainable agriculture sector, sound environmental outcomes and stronger regional communities."
The document, which can be located online, also states a review of "preferred futures" and "actions" after five years.
