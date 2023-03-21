More than 20 wind turbines to be built in the North Burnett could soon be powering 88,000 Queensland homes as a development approval moves into the next phase.
Stony Creek Wind Farm is a proposed "mid-size" power-generating development to be located between Biggenden and Gayndah and is a first for the North Burnett region.
Greenleaf Renewables are managing the project and director Chris Righetti said the wind farm had progressed past development approval and if all further conditions were met construction should begin in early 2025.
"Stony Creek has received state government development approval," he said.
"A planning approval is essentially your right to progress towards the construction stage.
"There are a set of conditions set out as part of that approval, which we would have to meet, and if you meet those conditions you can progress to construction."
Mr Righetti said while the project, which would create 180 jobs during construction, was progressing well there were certain federal government approvals to be considered.
Local community and stakeholders had been "generally positive" and Mr Righetti said there were nine local land owners involved as part of the project who would enter into financial agreements with Greenleaf Renewables.
"Our industry tries to identify elevated country with a good wide resource that is close to grid connection and this site meets all of those criteria, it's a good site with a good wind resource and a great set of landholders," he said.
"The landholders will host infrastructure such as wind turbines, access tracks and transmission line easements as well.
"We enter a commercial arrangement with a landholder that includes annual fees during the operational phase of a project.
Mr Righetti said during the next phase of the development locals could become part of an "engagement committee" to administer a community fund and his organisation was also creating a job training program in the region.
"Greenleaf is introducing what we call our 'workforce fund'," he said.
"So Stony Creek Wind Farm will establish a construction workforce fund that will be designed for training and upskilling for local people at our expense, so they can obtain work on this wind farm."
