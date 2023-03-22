Savings to be made from spraying weeds smarter

Tanya and Darren Jensen, Grandview, Biloela are using an optical spray rig to tackle weeds. Picture supplied

DARREN Jensen isn't a photographer but he loves his cameras; the ones on his spray boom, that is.

Those image devices are helping to control weeds on his property Grandview, Biloela, where he grows grain and legumes and runs a small herd of cattle with his wife, Tanya.

The Jensens have embraced optical spray technology, where cameras are mounted to a spray boom which selectively targets and sprays weeds as it passes over them.



It is the latest development in a continual progression by the couple to improve their land management.



The Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) has assisted the Jensens on their farm improvement journey through involvement in the Grains Best Management Practice (BMP) program and other initiatives.

Mr Jensen is a former runner-up in the 2013 Queensland Farmers' Federation Reef Rescue Awards for his commitment to combating erosion.



More than 20 years ago, Grandview was converted to a zero till operation, reducing compaction through controlled machinery traffic and improving soil structure.

Mr Jensen has been an avid supporter of DAF field trials, hosting many crop variety trials over the years.

He has also attended numerous information workshops and field days on topics such as weed control and erosion management.

Spot spraying relies on cameras to identify weeds and spray them as the machine passes over the paddock. Picture supplied

The Jensen's summer crop is currently 650 hectares of sorghum and 450ha of mungbeans. They grow wheat and chickpeas in winter with a goal of making every second crop a legume.

"Part of controlling erosion and soil health is having something growing on it whenever you can, rather than long fallows," Mr Jensen said.

Initially they used a Brookfield ChainBar to till paddocks for weed control, in an attempt to cut back on herbicide use and costs.

Unfortunately, tillage decreases groundcover which reduces rainfall infiltration, soil water storage and yield potential.



Tillage also greatly increases soil erosion risk, and farming in a Great Barrier Reef catchment, this eroded soil enters waterways leading to the reef.

They then went to using a tow-behind, ground following optical sprayer but found due to the contours of their paddocks, proximity to water courses and fixed paddock infrastructure such as irrigation hydrants, they needed something more adaptable.

Adopting new kit

THE Jensens looked into a wide range of options which led to the investment in a self-propelled Croplands RoGator equipped with Weed-It spot sprayers on a 36m boom.



It also gives them flexibility to travel to their other share-farm properties at Jambin and Thangool.

Mr Jensen said utilising the technology has reduced his herbicide use by more than half, particularly in the preparation of fallow ground, with some sprays being as low as 6 per cent coverage.

Discussions with the Croplands representatives convinced the Jensens to dive in.

"We were led to believe that the auto-height on these RoGators wouldn't be good enough for cameras but now they have a better system of auto-height," he said.

The machine travels at about 15km per hour, so the auto-height doesn't have any problems keeping up over contour banks and things.

The elevated position of the cameras also means there is minimal risk of being damaged from hitting the ground or obstacles.



When it came to fitting the optical spraying gear, there was no "additional plumbing" according to Mr Jensen as they could be equipped to a normal blanket spray rig.

While the cameras are detecting weeds, they also provide some paddock mapping, all of which is fed back to an in-cab iPad.

Savings to be made



DARREN Jensen said there was a lot of noise around investing in optical spot spraying which could put some growers off entirely, or being talked into smaller options.

A smaller rig wasn't the way to go, according to Mr Jensen, because a wider boom width works out more efficiently when spot spraying, particularly preparing a paddock to plant.

"It's our fallow sprays which are expensive," he said.

For those with an undersized set-up, the temptation would be to revert to a total blanket spray with their self-propelled (to cover ground more quickly), and leave the Weed-It in the shed, which defeats the purpose.

The technology behind it has advanced considerably over recent years, increasing the accuracy and effectiveness.

The arrival of the self-propelled Croplands RoGator equipped with Weed-It spot sprayers on a 36m boom. Picture supplied

For instance, should the rig encounter a large weed, three nozzles will switch on to spray it, rather than just one.

"That big weed will theoretically get 300L/ha instead of 100L/ha and all the surrounding bare dirt gets nothing, so you have the chemical going to where it needs to be," Mr Jensen said.

Because Mr Jensen is getting better weed control with spot spraying, he tills less often which reduces his soil erosion risk and improves his crop production and profitability.

Protecting your chemicals

MR Jensen said it pays to understand and adjust the spray settings which includes things like sensitivity, plus lead or lag dose timings, then adjust to the required travel speed.

"I never thought I'd be using it so much because there are quite often times, particularly on the lighter soils you thought it would definitely be a blanket spray but it hardly ever is," he said.

"Even if you end up spraying 80pc of the paddock, there is still no need to go back to a blanket spray. It's still a 20pc saving."

Apart from saving money on the amount of chemical used, the Jensens are also lengthening the longevity of what chemicals they have at their disposal by varying mode-of-action groups according to what's needed at the time.

"We are protecting our chemicals, because instead of just going out and doing the same old thing over and over, because you are only spraying a small amount of the paddock, you can afford to use a different mode of action to protect the longevity of the chemicals we are using," Mr Jensen said.

The future

ADVANCES in weed control technology is something Mr Jensen intends to keep abreast of, although the scale of his operation may be his limiting factor.

"We are not in the situation to go autonomous; we are only a small farm and our blocks are 30km apart," he said.

"As much as I would love to go that way, that's not going to happen for us."

However, another area which he is keeping an eye on is the development of "green on green" spraying, meaning optical spraying of weeds within an established crop.

"Green on green, as it gets better, that'll be the next step for sure," he said.

The in-cab screen showing the operator where spraying has happened, plus other information. Picture supplied

"They are doing it but like everything, it's always improving."

The Jensens are in an area where forward-thinking approaches to land management are not uncommon, with two of the neighbouring properties also embracing optical spot spraying.

Getting smarter with herbicide use makes sense according to Mr Jensen.

"Farmers can get a bad rap," he said.

"For some reason people think we are just spraying these chemicals out willy-nilly and using as much of them as we possibly can, which is ludicrous because those chemicals cost a lot of money.

"We use the smallest amount we can possibly get away with."

He encouraged other producers to research for themselves and get onboard optical spot spraying.

"You hear people saying they can't afford one. Well in my opinion you can't afford not to have one," Mr Jensen said.

For information and advice about efficient herbicide application and using technology to improve profitability and sustainability on farm, please call the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) on 13 25 23 or visit: qld.gov.au/FarminginReefCatchments