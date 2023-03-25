Professional support is vital

All businesses should have a team of professional support people behind them. These are your accountant, bank manager, solicitor and financial planner. We are here to support you by helping maximise your personal wealth, saving costs like income tax, capital gains tax and stamp duty, ensuring everything is legal and above board and making certain you have the financial capacity to repay any debts.
Speak to your professional support team before signing any contracts. You may have the contract in the wrong name or entity, affecting your borrowing capacity or asset protection plans. It could even affect your future tax liabilities if the property is sold at a profit in the future. You should also review how these large transactions affect the outcome of your current wills and have changes made if necessary.
Timing can be critical. Many of the current tax rules involve age limits, how long a property is owned, annual turnover limits and many other tests. Speaking to your accountant first will allow them to help plan with you the best timing for the transaction. For example, your turnover may have been higher over recent years or you may be approaching a certain age that is part of a test. Holding off on the sale of a property with a large capital gain could give you the opportunity for planning to keep turnover under the limit or meet some of the other relevant tests. This could allow you to access small business capital gains exemptions which reduce or eliminate capital gains tax payable.
A financial planner can assist with wealth management to ensure that you have sufficient assets and income for retirement. They can also check you have the relevant insurances in place in case of an inability to work or sickness.
It pays to have a sounding board and run any proposed transactions past your professional team first. I have worked with rural clients as a tax and agribusiness specialist for many years and have had lots of these conversations. Have one with your trusted advisers.
