Professional support is vital

Timing can be critical. Many of the current tax rules involve age limits, how long a property is owned, annual turnover limits and many other tests. Speaking to your accountant first will allow them to help plan with you the best timing for the transaction. For example, your turnover may have been higher over recent years or you may be approaching a certain age that is part of a test. Holding off on the sale of a property with a large capital gain could give you the opportunity for planning to keep turnover under the limit or meet some of the other relevant tests. This could allow you to access small business capital gains exemptions which reduce or eliminate capital gains tax payable.

