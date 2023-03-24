Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Federal government develops a nature repair market to reward landholders who are doing the right thing

By Michael Guerin, Agforce Ceo
March 25 2023 - 8:00am
Caring for the environment is not just a fairy tale

Once upon a time there was a hard-working farmer who managed his land to the best of his ability, ensuring the vegetation and landscapes were healthy and regenerative.

