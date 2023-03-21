BUYERS from as far away as Rockhampton, Gin Gin and Gympie, as well as local support, helped prices for quality cattle remain firm at last Friday's Miriam Vale weaner and store cattle sale.
A quality yarding of 302 head went up for bids with prices for pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers stealing the show.
Topping the sale was an offering of PTIC grey Brahman heifers that sold for $1600 a unit, while a draft of Brangus-cross cows with calves offered by Errol Blows, Ubobo, sold for $1810 a unit.
Stock agent Michael Lynch, Nutrien Rockhampton, said prices for weaner steers remained competitive with other major selling centres.
"It was a similar case to what we have been seeing lately in that quality cattle continued to sell well, while plainer types were a bit cheaper," Mr Lynch said.
"Fortunately, there was some really good quality cattle yarded for this sale, so prices remained firm on what we've been seeing lately."
Kylie Parker, Bororen, topped the weaner section of the sale with a pen of 10-month-old Simbrah steers, which sold for $1,200 a head.
Meanwhile, Kehl and Payne, Captain Creek, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1,180 and Brad and Rebecca Cook, Colosseum, sold Brangus weaner steers for $1,160.
Also turning heads was Shane and Lillian Pugh, Mt Tom, who sold Brangus steers for $1,080.
Overall, high quality weaner steers sold from about $900 to $1,100.
Highlighting the limited yarding of heifers was the Dawson Family, Rosedale, who sold breeder type Braford-cross Heifers for $1,205, while Brad and Rebecca Cook sold quality Red Brahman weaner heifers for $1,010 and Kehl and Payne, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $990.
As for where the market would go from here, Mr Lynch said it was difficult to tell.
"I certainly don't see it getting too much dearer in the near future," he said.
"Given how wet it has been up north and out west, as well as the fact Charters Towers hasn't had much of a chance to have a sale lately, it is a little bit tough to tell what is going to come next.
"Hopefully, it doesn't get too much cheaper because I get the feeling once it dries off up north there could be a bit of an influx into the market."
Plans are progressing for the annual Miriam Vale cattle show and sale which is slated to be held in mid-May.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
