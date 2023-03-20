Queensland Country Life
Queensland Ag Shows Awards winners announced from Wandoan, Warwick and Toowoomba

By Lucy Kinbacher
March 20 2023 - 8:00pm
The big winners of the Qld Ag Show Awards have been announced. Pictures: Supplied

A young woman who resurrected dwindling competitions, a show society member of more than 40 years and an initiative for rural women were among the big winners of this year's Queensland Ag Shows Awards.

