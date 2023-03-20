Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Workplace incident claims life of Central Highlands council employee

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated March 20 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Highlands employee dies in workplace incident

A Central Highlands Regional Council employee has died in a workplace incident in the Arcadia Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.