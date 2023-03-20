Central Highlands employee dies in workplace incident

A Central Highlands Regional Council employee has died in a workplace incident in the Arcadia Valley.
A Queensland Police spokesperson said they were preparing a report for the coroner on the sudden and non-suspicious death of the man, which they said occurred on Mulcahy's Road about 20 kilometres from the Carnarvon Highway on Monday afternoon.
The spokesperson said it was not a traffic crash.
A Workplace Health and Safety spokesperson said it was aware of an incident that occurred on Mulcahys Road in the Arcadia Valley on March 20, in which a worker sustained serious injuries as they unloaded machinery.
"WHSQ is investigating the incident and is unable to provide further information at this time," the spokesperson said.
The Central Highlands Regional Council extended its deepest condolences to the man's family.
Issuing a statement, it said that at this early stage, the council could not make any further comment in relation to the incident.
"Our employee's next of kin has been notified by Queensland Police," it said.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
