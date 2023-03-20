IT'S being described as the first time that all the farmers participating in Farmer Wants a Wife find love and one Queensland producer hopes that's the case.
A fourth-generation fruit grower from Pozieres on the Southern Downs, 29-year-old farmer David is hopeful his farm's scenic setting will help him meet the one.
Describing his family property as "pretty close to paradise", farmer David will become the first apple farmer to participate in the show across its 13 seasons.
He is among five farmers looking for love on this year's show, which is being advertised by Channel 7 as being the first time all participants find love.
Before meeting the eight women that will be vying for his affections on screen, David said he felt there was something missing in his world.
"I need to find that person who's willing to join the adventure with me," he said.
"It comes down to something very simple and it's who I could see being my wife."
Also looking for love on this year's season is 32-year-old farmer Brad from Cootamundra, NSW, 23-year-old farmer Matt, Bookham, NSW, 41-year-old Farmer Andrew Narromine, NSW and 26-year-old farmer Brenton from Darriman, Victoria.
Channel 7 is remaining tight lipped about the show's premiere date at this stage, but it has said that Samantha Armytage will host this season with co-host Natalie Gruzlewski.
The season is believed to begin in the coming weeks.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
