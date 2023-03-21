PALGROVE'S annual online female sale has proved a hit with stud and commercial operators alike with demand high for Ultrablack, Angus and Charolais females.
Held via AuctionsPlus last Friday, producers from across Australia tuned in to get their hands on the 790 unjoined, pregnancy-tested-in-calf and cow with calf units offered by Palgrove and its associates.
Overall, 774 of the 790 head on offer were sold for a 98 per cent clearance, which was on par from the operation's first online female sale held in 2022, despite this year's offering being larger.
Topping last Friday's sale was a run of four unjoined, red factor Charolais females, which were purchased by Calmview Charolais stud, Backmede, NSW, for $6050 a head,
The top sellers were part of an offering of 112 unjoined Charolais females, which sold across 10 lots to average $3613/hd, while 74 PTIC Charolais-cross females were sold across three lots, averaging about $2570 a unit.
The top selling PTIC Charolais-cross offering was lot 19, a draft of 30 PTIC females for $2620 a unit.
In a breakdown of the Ultrablack offering, the 337 PTIC Ultrablack females, which were spread across 16 lots, averaged $3055, while the draft of 23 Ultrablack cows with calves sold for $2900 a unit.
The 143 unjoined Ultrablack females on offer, spread across four lots, averaged $2270 and reached a top of $3000.
Meanwhile, the Ultrablack PTIC offering was topped with the first lot in the catalogue, a run of 10 females, which were purchased by George and Fuhrmann, Casino, on behalf of their clients.
Last Friday's sale also featured a run of 85 Angus females, 29 of which were PTIC to Millah Murrah Stormtrooper, which was purchased by Palgrove for $110,000 in 2022.
Spread across three lots, the Angus offering averaged $2746 and reached a top of $2900 for lot 16, the 29 females PTIC to Stormtrooper, and were purchased by the Slacksmith family, Richmond.
Rounding out the sale was a draft of 14 PTIC Santa Gertrudis females offered by M and J George, Attunga, NSW, which sold for $1800.
Selling agent Luke Scicluna, Davidson Cameron and Co, Gunnedah, NSW, said that this year's overall offering was larger than in 2022 and demand for this year's draft was red-hot.
"Palgrove is eager to make this an annual sale and it is really pleasing to see prices stay ahead of what we are currently seeing in the market," Mr Scicluna said.
"There was a really good spread on where the lots went to with plenty of cattle heading across Queensland and NSW."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
