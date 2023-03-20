The Tooloombilla Rodeo and Campdraft Association celebrated its golden anniversary event with record nominations for the three days.
A large and dedicated committee work tirelessly to ensure the annual campdraft and rodeo goes ahead and the success of the event is reflected by the generous public and local businesses that have supported the remote event over the past 50 years.
In the early years it was decided to raise and donate money to the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
As the years passed and the event grew, the committee saw the need to include the local ambulance services and more recently, Lifeflight, to the list of beneficiaries.
Since 1989, $532,700 has been gifted to the selected charities.
Roma competitor Peter Green riding Champ was the winner of the Royal Flying Doctor Service Open with a combined score of 260 points after the final round, sitting just two points behind was Peter Knudsen (Daddys Heart Acre) and Theresa Lawrence (Ranch Governess).
Both Maiden A and B campdrafts were forced into run-offs, with Rory Sheppard taking home the blue ribbon in Maiden A and Peter Arthy claiming in the victory in Maiden B.
Injune competitor, Troy Roberts featured in both the maiden run offs, however managed to place second in both events.
Mr Roberts later featured in Ninderra Novice B, when he combined with his horse Sugar Loaf to win by one point ahead of Lydia Newbury (Who Nu).
Alpha lady rider, Leeanne Comiskey riding Candy Time was victorious in Chain O Holes Novice A with the Tooloombilla Secretary, Jacinta Brennan (Pegilicous) and John McNamara sharing second position with 171 points.
Leeanne Comiskey's daughter Indy Black claimed the victory in the Bungaringa Junior campdraft when she combined with Rey Two to score 87 points, two points clear of Lucy Harrison and Pardon.
The Muya Maiden for Maiden was won by Roma Livestock agent, Nick Shorten riding Beau Desert with a combined score of 175 point with a narrow one point lead ahead of Noah Mallory (Chutney).
The Possession Creek Ladies Campdraft was won by Molly Irwin, riding John Mulcahy's Stratton Gest Rosie with 89 points, with Penny Duggan in second position with Contrast on 87 points.
Roma competitor, Lachlan Anderson riding Fiddler scored 88 points to win the Havelock Juvenile campdraft with Kymberlee Russell from Augathella riding Gold Doc in second position with 85 points.
Local Lacey Vidler combined with her horse Jane to win the Warrong Mini campdraft with 73 points. Also featuring on the Tooloombilla program was a rodeo and gymkhana which was well supported.
Due to time restraints on the last day, the Tooloombilla Restricted Open was cancelled.
This weekend's campdrafts include the Eidsvold's Golden Bell, Hannaford/The Gums, Yarraman Wild Horse, Cambooya and Fernvale.
