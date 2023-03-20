Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Tooloombilla Rodeo and Campdraft Association proves popular in 50th year

By Robyn Paine
Updated March 20 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Tooloombilla Rodeo and Campdraft Association celebrated its golden anniversary event with record nominations for the three days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.