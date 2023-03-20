Golf tourism, hospitality and glamping are all things outback Queensland does as well as or better than anywhere else, if the 2023 Australian Tourism Awards are anything to go by.
The three attractions - the Outback Queensland Masters, Quilpie's Visitor Information Centre, and the Mitchell Grass Retreat at Longreach - were among the 16 Queensland tourism experiences helping the state to its best result at the national tourism awards since 2018.
In addition, the Cape York Peninsula Lodge at Bamaga won gold as the best 4-4.5 star deluxe accommodation in Australia.
It was just the news the golfing tourism organisers were wanting to hear as they get into gear for the 2023 event, which will span over 2800 kilometres, teeing off at St George and going all the way up to Karumba, finishing at Mount Isa to celebrate the city's centenary.
Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said they were delighted to see the golfing tournament of a different kind recognised with a gold award for its innovation and contribution to tourism, golf and remote outback communities.
Outback Queensland Tourism Association chairman Andrew Martin said the event had grown from strength to strength to become an iconic event on the regional calendar, encouraging people to travel through the region, stopping longer and spending more in remote towns, enjoying world-class entertainment, unique golf courses and community connections along the way.
Queensland's Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the result, the most awards of any state, confirmed the state as Australia's leading visitor destination.
He said it would set the benchmark for other states to follow in the run-up to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
"The resilience, commitment to success and creativity of Queensland tourism businesses really is second to none," he said. "It's terrific to see tourism and event operators the government has supported through funding initiatives receiving the national recognition for excellence we know they deserve."
Queensland businesses took out gold, silver or bronze in 16 of the 25 categories at the awards ceremony in Sydney.
Outback Queensland Masters took the title for best festivals and events, while Quilpie's Visitor Information Centre, which incorporates a museum and gallery won silver in the visitor information services category.
It recently introducing the Quilpeta Night Show, an innovative event where guests can relax and watch a movie under the stars on premium outdoor lounges.
The evening event has driven an increase in bookings and extended visitation since launching in June 2021.
Mitchell Grass Retreat, the five-star glamping experience on the outskirts of Longreach that claimed the New Tourism Business gold award at the 2021 Queensland awards, has now added a national bronze award for unique accommodation to their prize cabinet.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
