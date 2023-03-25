Pulse prices stronger

Australian pulse prices have strengthened over the past month as global buyers step up for last year's bumper crops.
Even chickpeas, where prices have remained in the doldrums amid the absence of Indian demand, have firmed as traders chase supplies. Bids for number one grade chickpeas into the Darling Downs packers are up $60-70 a tonne in the past month to around $575.
Chickpea exports improved in January as attractive prices stimulated demand. Australia exported 92,300 tonnes of chickpeas in January, the most in 11 months. Queensland accounted for the bulk of the January exports with more than 58,000t shipped from Brisbane and a further 18,200t from Gladstone.
Lentils have rallied by around $50 to $800 plus into South Australian ports on strong export demand. Monthly lentils exports have been strong in December and January at upwards of 150,000t in both months. Strong demand from India and Bangladesh as well as smaller volumes going to a wide range of other countries is keeping values well supported.
Faba bean prices remain subdued by comparison amid the absence of the normal depth of demand from Egypt. Australia's faba bean export shipments are well down on recent years as Egypt inflation and its foreign exchange reserves problems limit demand.
Domestic feed millers have emerged as the best paying market for faba beans in Victoria. Buyers are paying upwards of $450 delivered into Melbourne region feed mills up from $430 a month ago. This compares to around $360-370/t into bulk export markets into SA ports.
More of Australian pulse exports are being shipped in bulk cargoes to combat the high container rates. Exporters have been shipping large volumes of bulk lentils from SA in recent months as well as regular bulk cargoes from Victoria.
Domestic grain markets were mixed last week.
Sorghum bids continued to strengthen as traders chases supplies for bulk cargoes into Brisbane as well as into the packers into the Darling Downs. Traders were paying upwards of $465 delivered Brisbane and $435 into the Downs packers.
Wheat was firmer across all port zones as buyers chased supplies against export sales. Stockfeed wheat up $7-10 for the week to $410 delivered into the Darling Downs. Barley was also firm at $410 delivered for nearby positions and a premium for April forward.
