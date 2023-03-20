Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Charbray weaner steers sell for $1380/hd at Toogoolawah

March 20 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wyatt Earthmoving, Beaudesert, sold Charbray weaner steers six to eight months old for $1380/head.

Agents Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding, 749 head, cattle for Friday's Toogoolawah store sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.