Agents Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding, 749 head, cattle for Friday's Toogoolawah store sale.
The start, the quality Brisbane Valley weaners are beginning to hit the market with the better quality steer portion selling fully firm on the previous week's market, however the heifer portion are proving to be quite tough with the veal operators putting a good floor in the heifer market for the prime conditioned weaners.
Quality feeder steers and heifers remained firm on the previous week's rates, with the secondary feeder cattle or Brahman cross cattle easing again.
A and C Grams, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais cross feeder steers 20 months old for $1650/hd. A D Brennan, Beaudesert, sold Droughtmaster cross feeder steers 18-20 months old for $1610 and $1550/hd. K and J Horrex, Anduramba, sold Angus cross steers 16 months for $1440/hd.
B and C Hardy, Anduramba, sold 12-month-old Bazadais cross steers for $1310/hd. R and T Tinney, Toogoolawah, sold Droughtmaster cross steers 12-14 months for $1320/hd. Wyatt Earthmoving, Beaudesert, sold Charbray weaner steers six to eight months old for $1380/hd.
G and L Martin, Stanmore, sold quality Ultra Black and Simbrah weaner steers for $1340/hd. The Kelly family, Nanango, sold Speckle Park cross weaner steers six to eight months for $1360/hd. Koenig family, Blackbutt, sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $1200/hd.
O'Brien Pastoral, Bryden, sold Braford feeder heifers 20 months old for $1220/hd. PJ Stanton and PD Nicklin sold Charolais cross feeder heifers 18-20 months for $1170/hd. K and J Horrex sold Angus cross backgrounder heifers 14 months old for $1010/hd. G and C Lynch sold Charbray weaner heifers 10 months old for $1070/hd.
Wyatt Earth Moving sold Charbray weaner heifers $890/hd. O'Brien Past, Bryden, sold Simmental cross heifers 12 months old for $890/hd. Ian Gilliland, Blackbutt, sold Charolais weaner heifers eight months old for $880/hd. Santa backgrounder heifers account Jimna Grazing, Jimna sold 12-month-old backgrounder heifers for $800/hd.
Limited cows and calves were yarded, with the best selling to $1960/hd for Speckle Park cows with Speckle calves at foot account D and S Kelly, Nanango. Aged Simmental cross cows and calves account L and P Haynes, Linville, sold for $1660/hd. The next sale is March 31.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.