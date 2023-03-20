Queensland Country Life
Angus PTIC heifers return $1890/hd, $140 over reserve

March 21 2023 - 10:00am
Average value over reserve drops on AuctionsPlus

AuctionsPlus cattle listings decreased slightly to 13,769 head last week. The average value over reserve dropped sharply to $52 while clearance rates improved to 44 per cent, indicating that vendors are adjusting reserves lower.

