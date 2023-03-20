Average value over reserve drops on AuctionsPlus

AuctionsPlus cattle listings decreased slightly to 13,769 head last week. The average value over reserve dropped sharply to $52 while clearance rates improved to 44 per cent, indicating that vendors are adjusting reserves lower.
Listings from Queensland were down 24pc last week, as rain-induced logistical issues restricted access for assessment and transport of stock.
Steers 200-280kg registered a larger listing of 1779 head and averaged $1181/head - down $48 for a 65pc clearance rate.
From Inglewood, a line of 56 Angus steers aged 7-8 months old and weighing 259kg lwt returned $1350/head, or 522c/kg lwt.
Heifers 280-330kg registered a larger listing of 1114 head and averaged $1136/head - down $89 for a 42pc clearance rate.
From Warren, NSW, a line of 90 Angus heifers aged 9-12 months old and weighing 293kg lwt returned $1160/head, or 396c/kg lwt.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifer listings fell to 1934 head and averaged $1746/head for a clearance rate of 8pc.
From Narrandera, NSW, a line of 27 Angus PTIC heifers aged 23-24 months old and weighing 507kg lwt returned $1890/head, $140 over the reserve price.
PTIC cow listings dropped 24pc to 1233 head and averaged $1817/head - up $125 for a 60pc clearance rate.
From Bollon, three even lines of 50 Brahman PTIC cows aged 6-7 years old and weighing 514kg lwt returned $1250/head.
Commercial sheep and lamb listings on AuctionsPlus were level week-on-week, at 88,969 head. Supply was the main driver of the market with lower numbers of joined ewes supporting higher prices, whereas increased lamb listings saw prices fall across the 39,366 head of lambs.
Crossbred lamb listings increased to total 20,098 head. Prices ranged from $50-$131 and averaged $108/head - down $10 from last week for a 60pc clearance rate.
From Oberon, NSW a line of 435 Sep '22 drop Poll Dorset/Border Leicester/Merino mixed sex store lambs weighing 40kg lwt returned $130/head, or 327c/kg lwt.
Merino wether lamb listings jumped 85pc to 11,572 head. Prices ranged from $40-$115 and averaged $71/head - down $9 for a 49pc clearance.
From Moree, NSW, two even lines of 950 Jul/Aug '22 drop Merino wether lambs weighing 33kg lwt returned $71/head and will travel to a buyer in Longreach, Western Queensland.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewe listings were level with the previous week at 13,928 head. Prices ranged from $81-$246 and averaged $162/head - up $20 for a 33pc clearance rate.
From Charlton, Victoria, a line of 125 rising four-year-old Merino SIL ewes weighing 59kg lwt returned $170/head and will travel to Lucindale, SA.
SIL first-cross ewe listings more than tripled at 3791 head. Prices ranged from $148-$256 and averaged $212/head - up $18 for a 45pc clearance rate.
From Harrow, Victoria, a line of 200 rising three-five-year-old Border Leicester/Merino SIL ewes weighing 79kg lwt returned $216/head, $16 over the reserve price.
