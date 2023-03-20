Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Highlands Droughtmaster sale proves popular with commercial buyers

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
March 20 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buyer Wayne Caldwell with his two $22,000 purchases from vendor Shane Perry, Strathfield Droughtmaster Stud. Picture: Clare Adcock

There was plenty of interest from commercial buyers at the Highlands Droughtmaster sale in Clermont on Friday, including the Wayne and Sue Caldwell from Ironpot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.