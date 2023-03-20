There was plenty of interest from commercial buyers at the Highlands Droughtmaster sale in Clermont on Friday, including the Wayne and Sue Caldwell from Ironpot.
The couple purchased two bulls at the third-top price of $22,000 a piece, each from local Clermont stud Strathfield Droughtmasters.
Ms Caldwell said the bulls would go back over their herd of Angus Droughtmaster cross cows, a combination which they had been breeding with for over 20 years.
"It's been a really good cross for us," she said.
"You've got the Droughtie cows who are really good mums, and they're long and milky.
"Then you go Angus for the premium that black cattle are getting nowadays, and it gets the money at market."
Strathfield stud principal Shane Perry said the Droughtmaster breed provided the perfect base for buyers such as the Caldwell's who were looking to crossbreed, and that was something they considered as seedstock producers.
"With your commercial fellas, you're obviously losing so much if you don't crossbreed," he said.
"You can take an ordinary bull and an ordinary cow and get magnificent calves. It doesn't take much to work out that you're going to get a genetic bonus out of the cross.
"We've obviously been seed stock producers for a long time, and we pride ourselves on producing the the bulls that will produce the quality females, and then you can cross over the top of that, whether that be Angus, Simmental or whatever you like.
"Because Droughtmaster already has the three breeds in it, the Shorthorn, Hereford, and Brahmans, and then you chuck a Euro in there, you're getting a four-way cross in one hit, and you can't get much better than that.
"The marketplace is telling us that they're still looking for our product, and it's very rewarding to get good prices through that ring."
Mr Caldwell said that, along with length in the body and docility, they were chasing polled bulls, a high priority for them in their crossbreeding program.
Of the five bulls which made $20,000 or more on Friday, four were polled sires and 18 of the 31 bulls which sold for between $10,000 and $20,000 registered as either polled or homozygous polled.
Mr Perry said that, although polled bulls were becoming more and more popular, particularly in Droughtmaster circles, the horned genes still had their place within the breed.
"The poll genes are very strong, obviously, in the Droughtmasters, and that's a popular thing for buyers," he said.
"It certainly helps the commercial fellow, if they don't want to dehorn, they can just buy those PP bulls.
"I don't think the industry will go ahead if everyone went strictly PP, because I think we do need the horned gene still, as it gives you the frame and bone.
"So, not in big, bulk amounts, but I think the industry still needs that gene in there, for sure."
