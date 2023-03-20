Queensland Country Life
Emerald crushing plant 'will be a catalyst' in reviving central Queensland's oilseed industry

Brandon Long
Brandon Long
March 20 2023 - 5:00pm
Energreen Nutrition Australia plans to build an oilseed crushing plant near Emerald, which it says could revive the oilseed industry in the region. Pictures: council application

Building a $25 million oilseed crushing plant near Emerald "will be a catalyst in starting and reviving the oilseed industry in central Queensland", according to the project's proponent.

