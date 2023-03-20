Building a $25 million oilseed crushing plant near Emerald "will be a catalyst in starting and reviving the oilseed industry in central Queensland", according to the project's proponent.
Energreen Nutrition Australia plans to construct a 'state of the art' plant across eight hectares within the CQ Inland Port - a purpose built industrial estate at Yamala - and recently lodged an application with Central Highlands Regional Council.
It would crush cottonseed, safflower, sunflower and soybean to produce edible oils, biodiesel, and protein meal for animals.
The plant would operate seven days a week and have a capacity to crush 200,000 tonnes a day, however, the initial running capacity is proposed at 100,000t a day.
The maximum level of throughput would produce about 60,000t of oil and 140,00t of meal.
Energreen is an Australian-owned and Queensland-based nutrition company, supplying feeds and additives to a range of Australian agricultural producers.
In its application, it said CQ was strategically placed to grow and develop a domestic oilseed processing sector in addition to a range of value-add industries.
"Energreen seeks to ... deliver an internationally capable export industry and unlock Central Queensland's bio futures sector through the success of this project," the application said.
"Crushing infrastructure will play a major role in expanding and developing the production of oilseed crops in Central Queensland, presenting an opportunity for local farmers to diversify into higher value crops."
With more than 20 years in the oilseeds industry and operating crushing plants in Australia and overseas, Energreen currently operates a multi-seed crushing plant in Cootamundra, NSW.
Australian Oilseeds Federation executive director Nick Goddard said the plant would be a welcome addition to the region, opening up markets beyond the birdseed trade.
"The opportunity to have a local crushing plant - particularly a multipurpose one that can do a range of different oilseeds - provides a good opportunity for certainly getting sunflowers [and] potentially safflower back into the rotation," Mr Goddard said.
Mr Goddard said CQ had a strong history of oilseed production but its capacity had largely disappeared due to a lack of processing infrastructure.
"CQ has historically been a pretty major sunflower growing area ... going back 20 or more years," he said.
"Emerald used to be called the sunflower capital. It used to have a giant sunflower to mirror the Big Banana and the Big Prawn and everything else around Australia. It was that important for them up there.
"The major issue was the shutting down of the crushing plant in Brisbane 20 or more years ago, and that just meant the sunflower seeds then had to be transported to Narrabri, which was getting cost prohibitive.
"Then that shut down, and now if they want to get them crushed, they've got to go to Newcastle and it just doesn't work."
Once a popular crop in central Queensland, safflower is grown on a small scale now.
Major broadacre seed company Pacific Seeds even built its business off the back of the crop when it started in Biloela in 1962.
While it no longer produces the crop, safflower has enjoyed a resurgence across Australia.
In 2004, CSIRO joined forces with GRDC and succeeded in producing safflower seed oil that contains over 92 per cent oleic acid - called super high oleic safflower.
The technologies were then licensed to Australian company, GO Resources.
AOF's chief said the crop showed good potential in industrial applications and was being grown successfully in the southern and western cropping regions.
"[It's] not so much for human consumption, but for industrial applications where they need particularly high oleic oil [such as for] lubrication and so on. And of course, being plant based, it's sustainable, so it's got quite good promise," Mr Goddard said.
"I'm not quite sure what the plans are for CQ, but certainly they've had a good rollout in New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia for a number of new varieties.
"One of the challenges is finding crush plants that would do the safflower because all the large ones are committed to canola, but if you get a multipurpose one like the one that has been proposed for CQ, then safflower might come back in there as an option as well."
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
