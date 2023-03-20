Queensland Country Life
Santa steers 468kg make 356c/$1669 at Emerald

March 20 2023 - 11:00am
Small yarding at Emerald

With widespread storms around the Central Highlands, a mere 387 head were offered in Emerald on Thursday.

