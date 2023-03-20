Small yarding at Emerald

With widespread storms around the Central Highlands, a mere 387 head were offered in Emerald on Thursday.
As is the case with the small yardings, market trends tend to be more negative than usual.
While cattle are still presenting in good condition, it was difficult for buyers to get full truck loads, and thus operate to their full potential.
In the prime section bullocks over 550kg sold to 356c/kg to average 345c, heavy steers 500- 550kg coming under slaughter and feeder competition reached 356c to average 335c, heavy heifers over 400kg made to 305c to average 288c, heavy cows over 520kg topped at 278c to average 263c, cows 450-520kg made as much as 272c to average 263c, while bulls over 600kg sold to 246c.
In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg sold to 358c to average 352c, 350-400kg steers topped at 386c to average 373c, 280-350kg steers made as much as 436c to average 382c, while there were no weaner steers or light steers under 200kg to quote. Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 305c to average 288c, 280-350kg heifers topped at 350c to average 333c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 350c to average 307c, while too few light heifers under 200kg to quote. No cows and calves on offer.
Richard and Wendy Barlow, Crystal Creek, Rubyvale, offered 468kg Santa steers to make 356c and $1669, while the Pownall family, Chasford, Moranbah, had their 383kg Droughtmaster steers to 386c and $1480.
Jenny and Will Jansen, Riverview, Alpha, had their 765kg Charolais cross bullocks to 356c and $2724, while the Flohr family, Wotonga, Moranbah, had their 527kg Droughtmaster cross heifers to 305c and $1608.
