From a bare piece of dirt in a paddock generously donated by the Hill family to a three-day event attracting hundreds of people - that was the legacy being celebrated in the northern Maranoa at Tooloombilla on the weekend.
There were over 60 bronc riders challenging for buckles in the rodeo ring and more than 1000 runs in the campdraft arena, as the grounds swelled to accommodate one of the biggest crowds seen in years.
Inaugural member Gary Birkett, from Mitchell, remembered the 47 people who turned up for the first meeting, keen to get something started, to raise money for health services in the remote Carnarvon region.
"It was a great adventure, I couldn't wait until the rodeo came round again," he said. "I challenge the current generation to carry it forward for the future."
Warrego MP Ann Leahy said the huge crowd in attendance was testament to the importance of the event in people's lives, and current president Tom Hartley thanked the Hill family for the ongoing friendship that had seen the horse event develop on their property for 50 years.
