THE GOLD Coast was the centre of Australia's summer cropping industry this week, hosting the sixth Australian Summer Grains Conference.
After a COVID-inspired hiatus of four years the regular event again attracted the big names of the industry to hear presentations from leading researchers and academics and to celebrate industry leaders with an awards ceremony held as part of a gala dinner.
In her closing remarks ASGC chair Maree Crawford said the event had been thought provoking and would help inspire the industry to strive higher in terms of profitability and sustainability.
Futurist Catherine Ball gave the keynote address and discussed the issues surrounding balancing feeding a growing population while improving sustainability, while new Graingrowers chief executive Shona Gavel spoke about the grains industry sustainability framework.
Agronomically, issues ranged from managing pests and weeds in key summer crops such as sorghum, maize and mung beans while there were also panels on harvest set-up.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
