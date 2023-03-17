It was a hot day in and out of the ring on Friday at the 32nd annual Highlands Droughtmaster bull sale in Clermont, with the ten vendors achieving a record overall sale average.
At the fall of the hammer, 57 of the 60 bulls on offer sold to a clearance of 95 per cent at an average of $11,912, which surpassed last year's average by $1128 and equalled the top price of $26,000.
Top price honours once again went to the Geddes family of Oasis Droughtmasters, Rockhampton, who sold lot 62, Oasis Sovereign, to the Carter family, Jemcar Droughtmasters, Widgee for $26,000.
The 23-month-old poll son of Glenlands Altitude weighed in at 825 kilograms, posting an eye muscle area of 134 square centimetres, a scrotal circumference of 41 centimetres, and rib and rump fat measurements of seven and 10 millimetres respectively.
Maddy Carter was there on the day to buy the bull on behalf of her brother Ethan, who had the sire picked out in his catalogue.
"We need a bit more bone and a bit more flesh, so we were looking for that, and he's got plenty of loose skin, a nice top line and excellent bone," she said.
"He's put together really well and was exactly what we were looking for."
Ms Carter said he would go back into their Droughtmaster stud herd and get straight to work.
"He'll go over a run of heifers who are a bit more muscly, so we're hoping he'll put a bit more softness back into the calves," she said.
Ms Carter said they would be offering a run of bulls at the Coolabunia bull sale later this year, and with recent rain over the Wide Bay area, both the cattle and country were currently in good condition.
The Geddes family also offered the second top seller, lot 60, Oasis Maverick, which sold to the Schloss family, Goovigen, for $25,000.
There was plenty of action from commercial buyers, such as Nebo outfit, Wotonga Grazing, which secured nine bulls at an average price of $12,555, and Stratford Pastoral which took eight bulls home to Mt Coolon for an average of $7750.
The Caldwell family, Ironpot, also purchased two bulls at $22,000 a piece, from the Perry family, Clermont, helping them to an impressive average of $16,125.
Elders agent Randall Spann said the record average was a very strong result, which all vendors were very happy with.
"I thought it might have been back a bit this year with the correction in the cattle market but it's certainly proven to be a very strong sale again," he said.
"A lot of people were a bit worried with the correction, which you'd expect to flow through into this job, but it certainly held strong today with a very good lineup of bulls.
"It's been a great season up here and this sale always sees a lot of local support, which was here again today and contributed to the great result."
Vale View, Manumbar: four sold, $12,250 average.
Calco, Rolleston: three bulls sold, $6000 average.
Almafi, Dingo: two bulls sold, $9000 average.
Cairo, Clermont: nine sold, $9777 average.
Redskin, Mornish: four sold, $13,500 average.
Medway, Bogantungan: six sold, $12,333 average.
Huntly, Comet: nine sold, $11,111 average.
Strathfield, Clermont: nine sold, $14,333 average.
Oasis, Rockhampton: three sold, $22,333 average.
Kenlogan, Clermont: eight sold, $10,250 average.
