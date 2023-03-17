Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Highlands Droughtmaster group set record sale average at 2023 sale

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated March 17 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top priced Oasis Sovereign, with vendor Adam Geddes, Oasis stud, and buyer Maddy Carter, Jemcar Droughtmasters. Pictures: Clare Adcock

It was a hot day in and out of the ring on Friday at the 32nd annual Highlands Droughtmaster bull sale in Clermont, with the ten vendors achieving a record overall sale average.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.