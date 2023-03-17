THE peak body for Australia's organic producers and manufacturers is calling on the federal government to implement more domestic regulations to help keep the sector competitive.
Currently, products exported to overseas markets such as Korea and Japan have to met strict guidelines to be classified as certified organic, however the guidelines to label goods organic in Australia are fair less stringent.
It is understood that more than 3100 domestic organic brands would fall under the certified organic threshold that is required for export, but up to 1000 other brands that identify as organic currently don't meet this requirements.
The renewed push comes after the government announced in a report last week it would not pursue a framework for regulation that had formed by the previous Coalition government due to impacts it would have on small-scale operators as well as cost reasons.
Australian Organic Limited chief executive officer Nikki Ford called on federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt to recommit to establishing a domestic equivalence to ensure all operators were on an equal playing field.
"The disappointing thing from the announcement last week was that there was no further consultation with the industry about this," Ms Ford said.
"The report was dropped to the working group on Monday last week and this announcement went out to the media on Tuesday.
"Our office was going through every detail of that report, some things were great, others not so great, but we were really keen to have a proactive discussion about how we move forward with some solutions for the industry.
"Unfortunately we weren't allowed that opportunity with the announcement coming 24 hours after the report was released.
"We've reached out to the Minister's office, we are really keen to find a solution but we have had no confirmation of when that meeting will be."
Ms Ford said that while the organics industry was far reaching and not all operators were onboard with the proposed guidelines, it was supported by the majority of the sector.
"Of the 80 submissions we received during the consultation process, most were in support of regulating the industry," she said.
"This is what we see as a short coming to the announcement from last week is that industry is asking for more regulation.
"This is not more red tape, it is actually cleaning up the very murky area we have and all of the green-washing that happens in relation to organic products."
Those sentiments were echoed by Kialla Foods owner Quentin Kennedy, whose operation at Greenmount near Toowoomba employs more than 30 people and exports over 40 per cent of its product to primarily into Japan and Korea.
"The lack of equivalence is costing export sales every day and is incredibly frustrating," Mr Kennedy said.
"If we had equivalence with Korea we could grow that market 10-15 per cent year-on-year."
Former federal Agriculture Minister and Nationals leader MP David Littleproud was critical of the current government's completition of the study, saying it wasn't finished to the standard it should have been.
"We were on track to implement it if not for the election and caretaker mode, but we are prepared to work with the current the government because the work has all been done, industry wants it and it is about protecting industry exports, the reputation of Australian agriculture and consumers," Mr Littleproud said.
"The department didn't complete that study to the standard it should have because it excluded exports and you only have to have a one or two per cent increase of exports into that report and it should show there is a net benefit.
"The pathway has been almost single-handedly led by Nikki Ford and it came to me while I was Minister nearly two years ago and it ensured the government would be able to work hand in hand with industry to finalise it and give security to the organics industry.
"The Albanese government is turning its back on an industry-led solution and framework that has widespread industry support, all because its Minister doesn't have the capacity to finish the process."
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt hosed down those claims saying the government was committed to working with the industry to open new trade pathways for organic products.
"The cost benefit analysis commissioned by the former Coalition government indicated that the cost of extra regulation, as requested by the industry, would be too big a burden for smaller players in the industry to withstand, and may end up being passed on to consumers at the checkout," Mr Watt said.
"At a time when consumers and businesses are facing cost-of-living pressures, we are conscious of our responsibility to not add to that burden.
"I am surprised that David Littleproud wants to add to household budget pressures."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
