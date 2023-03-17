Queensland Country Life
Australian Organic Limited and David Littleproud call on Agriculture Minister Murray Watt to implement greater equivalence into industry

Billy Jupp
Updated March 17 2023 - 7:41pm, first published 7:00pm
Nationals leader David Littleproud, Kialla Foods owner Quentin Kennedy and Organics Australia chief executive officer Nikki Ford discuss the issue while taking a tour of Kialla Foods at Greenmount. Picture: Billy Jupp

THE peak body for Australia's organic producers and manufacturers is calling on the federal government to implement more domestic regulations to help keep the sector competitive.

