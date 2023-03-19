Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Revaluations reveal Cloncurry, McKinlay valuations up 170-plus per cent

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated March 20 2023 - 7:34am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shires such as Cloncurry and McKinlay are bearing the brunt of huge revaluation changes. Picture supplied.

A rates freeze is among the responses councils are considering in response to the latest land valuations issued in various shires across Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.