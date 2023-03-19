A rates freeze is among the responses councils are considering in response to the latest land valuations issued in various shires across Queensland.
More than 805,000 new valuations were sent out to landowners across 24 local government areas on Friday.
For primary producers in the north west of the state, increases range from 301 per cent in the Mount Isa City Council area to 158pc in Flinders.
The overall change in Cloncurry is 177pc up while in McKinlay overall land valuations have increased by 175pc, and in Richmond they are up 162pc.
In the central west, primary production increases include 130pc in Blackall-Tambo and 153pc in Barcaldine.
Jumps in primary production valuations in the south west range from 75pc in Southern Downs, 81pc in Western Downs, 98pc in Balonne, and 99pc in Maranoa.
Primary production land values in Burdekin show an overall minor increase of 14pc since their last revaluation date.
ueensland's Valuer-General Laura Dietrich said landowners across 24 local government areas would begin to receive their new valuations as part of the 2023 program.
"Today's land valuations are the result of months of hard work and extensive research and analysis by the State Valuation Service," she said. "Primary production land values in the western rural areas have shown significant increases in land values since their last revaluation date."
Factors influencing values have included overall confidence in the rural sector, strong commodity prices at the time of revaluations, low interest rates at the same time, improved seasonal conditions, and rural sales transacting at record levels.
The date of revaluation is October 1, 2022 with valuations taking effect from June 30, 2023.
In the Maranoa shire, the possibility of a rates freeze is being considered as a way of managing the increases.
A report around the parameters of what a rates freeze would look like will be before council for information shortly, which mayor Tyson Golder said would help inform the decision of councillors.
It will be projecting ahead 10 years into sustainability, operational surpluses and "all the good things that you need if you want a council to work", Cr Golder said.
He is personally in favour of a freeze across all rating categories, saying the council had reset rates three times in its current term to account for increases above CPI in some categories.
"We've had a lot of feedback from the community," he said.
"We're now probably more in line with long-term averages in rates categories, for rural, commercial, industrial and residential, but it'll be a decision of full council what we do this time."
The Valuer-General's decision to revalue a local government area is based on factors including a property market survey, the timing of the last valuation and consultation with local governments and industry.
Mrs Dietrich said the impact of any severe weather events, including historic flooding, were considered in the valuation process.
"Land valuations provided independent data for various industries and allowed landowners to monitor the movement in the value of their land," she said,
"Local governments and the Queensland Revenue Office may use this information as an input to their rating and land tax considerations.".
Land valuations will remain unchanged in local government areas that weren't revalued.
More information is available on the website, or by contacting the call centre on 1300 664 217, which has been established for a 60-day period to answer queries.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
