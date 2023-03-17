PRODUCERS have been given the latest tools in the fight against pest animals thanks to a field day at Toogoolawah.
Hosted by AgForce at the Toogoolawah Showgrounds, the field day featured demonstrations from commercial bait operator and pest expert Clynton Spencer as well as presentations from Queensland Health's Jim Edwards and the Sporting Shooters Association's Damien Ferguson.
Wednesday's event comes after AgForce hosted a similar workshop in Gympie late last year due to the ongoing issues with pest animals such as feral dogs, wild pigs and deer.
Based at Stanthorpe, Mr Spencer, who operates Invasive Plant and Animal Services, spoke to the crowd of about 40 people about the importance of following regulations and documentation when in comes to dealing with pests.
"In my opinion, record keeping is the most important thing because keeping track of your actions, communications and plans are crucial to getting the most out of your baiting, trapping or shooting," Mr Spencer said.
"We need to make sure what we are doing is ethical, because it only takes 0.2 millilitres of M80 to kill a wild dog, so always reading and following the label is the next most important thing we should be doing.
"Finally, the other key thing to focus on is something I tell my kids all the time, no shortcuts."
Mr Spencer then conducted a demonstration on how to most effectively use baits and traps, which was particularly useful given strychnine can no longer be used in baits any more.
"Regardless of whether you're baiting, shooting or trapping, the big thing is to be alert for species ecology," he said.
"There's no point trying to conduct a program at a time of year where the pest you targeting isn't around.
"You may have the resources available at that time, but if the pests aren't around, it is going to cost you more in the long run.
"Whichever way you want to tackle these problems, the big thing is about working smarter not harder."
AgForce senior policy officer Marie Vitelli said the event was well received by the crowd of producers in attendance.
"Pest animals are something that impacts nearly every landholder, but especially in areas such as this," Ms Vitelli said.
"The session we ran in Gympie late last year was really helpful, so we committed to running this one and hopefully we can do a few more in the coming months."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
