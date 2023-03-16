RECENT changes to the Somerset Regional Council's wild dog and pig bounty payment methods have drawn criticism at a field day on Wednesday.
Hosted by AgForce Queensland, the field day herd from a variety of pest management specialists including the council's pest management officer Shane Lampard.
During the presentations, several local residents raised concerns about a lack of consultation about the changes, which came into effect in November that mean bounties will no longer be paid in cash, but to a Somerset rate assessment nominated by the claimant.
Somerset mayor Graeme Lehmann said the council gave considerable thought to the changes and that they were implemented due to a number of factors.
"Payment of pest animal bounties in cash is not consistent with the practices of any local government," Cr Lehmann said.
"SRC is the only known council in Queensland to pay pest animal bounties in cash
"It presents unacceptable risks to council officers and shooters in handling large amounts of cash at times and locations which have been widely advertised, has implications under the Australia Taxation Office's Taxable Payments reporting system and potentially encourages roadside shooting and trespassing on private property."
Also among the factors contributing to the change was the recent closure of the NAB branch at Esk on November 3.
"[Cash payments] would become increasingly difficult to implement with the closure of the last remaining bank branch in the Somerset region (other than Lowood Fernvale Community Bank)," Cr Lehmann said.
"It also potentially encourages claims to Somerset Regional Council for animals which were not destroyed in Somerset."
During Wednesday's event, the residents also raised concerns that the changes would make it difficult to entice commercial pest operators to work on their properties, but Cr Lehmann said more than 96 per cent of claims in the most recent financial year were made by local residents.
"Notably, only 3.5pc of total bounties paid by Somerset Regional Council during the 2021/22 financial year were made to shooters of wild dogs, who were not also Somerset Regional Council ratepayers," he said.
"[Overall] 84pc of wild animal bounties paid by council during the 2021/22 financial year were in respect of pigs. It is understood that not all local governments pay bounties for pigs.
"Council recognises that shooters/trappers who are legitimately on private land will have existing arrangements with landholders.
"For those claimants who do not have a rateable property in Somerset, the claimant may consider an arrangement between themselves and the landholder where the pests have been sourced.
"Further, council appreciates the efforts shooters make in combating pest animals in the region and we look forward to the continued success of this program together with this necessary change away from cash payments."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
