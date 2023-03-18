It was with great excitement that Millmerran held its inaugural RDO Equipment International Women's Days Lunch, at the southern Downs' newest function centre, Carallen Place at the Mill Inn Tavern.
The lunch was conducted by the Millmerran Collective and attracted 170 women.
Amanda Dalton, the founder and director of Protea Place, the only women's refuge centre on the Darling Downs, was the guest speaker and she touched on some of the situations that vulnerable women face in the region.
All proceeds from the day, over $30,000, are going to the refuge, which aims to service regional Queensland, bringing a safe, non-judgmental environment that offers respect and dignity to all women accessing essential, practical, and emotional support.
Protea Place currently receives no government funding and is made possible by community financial donations, sponsorship, community grants and active fundraising.
The women of the Millmerran Collective couldn't be more proud to support the organisation.
