Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Millmerran International Women's Day lunch benefits Downs women's refuge

By Trish McNamee
March 18 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was with great excitement that Millmerran held its inaugural RDO Equipment International Women's Days Lunch, at the southern Downs' newest function centre, Carallen Place at the Mill Inn Tavern.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.