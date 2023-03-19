Watching good grass acreage going under the plough has been hard for Surat's Gus Chandler but he knows it's giving him options.
Describing his and wife Chrissy's operation at Russell Park, 45km east of the Maranoa town, as a mixed enterprise, you can hear the enjoyment of raising cattle in his voice as he observes that cultivation chews up lots of his time.
Inheriting around 1200ha of land set aside for cropping when the property was purchased in 1992, Mr Chandler and his father expanded that to 1620ha, and the younger generation is now 'scratching up' 200ha specifically to grow feed for cattle.
"We're doing it this way rather than take anything out of our grain production, which is what we've done in the past," Mr Chandler said. "We're trying to maximise our grain income and maintain our cattle turnoff."
The tempting prices for weaner cattle over the last couple of years means they've kept their bunker of silage and hay in storage, but they foresee the day when they'll return to finishing weaners off on oats or turning them off as feeders.
"That's the beauty of the country here - we can pick and choose what market we go into," Mr Chandler said. "It's hard ploughing the grass out but if weaner prices go higher, we'll put a grain crop in."
After spraying the bluegrass, they burnt it to reduce the grass load before putting the plough in.
Problems with feathertop Rhodes grass and fleabane have emerged in Mr Chandler's regularly cultivated paddocks, partly due to last winter's rain and partly because of the width of the rows, he believes.
"Everything's got arguments for and against, but we had the idea of conserving moisture with wider rows," he said. "What we were trying to save in having them, we're probably now losing because the weeds have got in between."
That's largely because a lot of the in-crop spray, which should have held fleabane at bay, was leached out by rain.
Mr Chandler is also preparing to put down 'quite a bit' of urea this year, after foregoing it last year, thanks to the price and availability
"We had some soil tests done a fortnight ago and they tell me I need to put a reasonable amount of nitrogen on - I was expecting that," he said.
MORE READING:
He'll be using a single disc coulter to run the urea in at a shallow depth in order to conserve precious soil moisture.
Although they had a wet winter, rain has been harder to come by in the summer just past, and the Chandlers' decision to make the most of the conditions at the time and fully utilise their cultivated land paid off.
"We averaged somewhere around 3.2t/ha for wheat," Mr Chandler said. "I'm not sure what the barley ended up yielding. There were some higher yields around but we were pretty happy with that."
All of their wheat crop is warehoused at Meandarra, waiting for prices to improve, but Mr Chandler kept his barley on-farm and has been selling from there.
Describing their open bauhina country as a bit marginal for summer cropping, they're happy with their decision to wait summer out.
"It can be a bit hit and miss - some years you can get a good summer crop and other years you get hit by a heatwave or dry at the wrong time," Mr Chandler said.
"The long range forecast isn't amazing so I think we'll jump in when we can and put as much winter crop in as we can.
"It looks a lot more promising now that we've had two inches of rain in the last week.
"We weren't too bad but after a fortnight of 38 (degrees), the country had started to dry off."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.