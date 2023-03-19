Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Chandlers plough up land for crops at Surat, but cattle to benefit

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated March 19 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gus Chandler plans to work newly ploughed acreage at Surat again before planting a winter feed crop. Picture: Sally Gall

Watching good grass acreage going under the plough has been hard for Surat's Gus Chandler but he knows it's giving him options.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.