Queensland government leaders have honoured the late Vaughan Johnson OAM in a moving condolence motion to launch parliament today.
As his former wife Robin (nee Balchin), three children Monique, Tanya, Michael, and a number of grandchildren watched on from the public gallery the former Member for Gregory and "rural champion" was remembered as both sides of politics shared their personal stories of the man with the iron grip handshake.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk launched the more than an hour long tribute to Mr Johnson, which concluded as members stood in silence for one minute, by stating the important role he played in the development of Queensland with his commitment to public service since the early 1970s.
"Vaughan always had an abiding, genuine concern for people's struggles and he had a fierce affection for western Queensland," she said.
"Above all, he had a great love for his family and they for him and that deep affection was so evident at his memorial service, presided over by his three children, whom he had always referred to as 'No. 1', 'No. 2' and 'Best Friend'.
"Before we list Vaughan's many achievements in public life, it is his hand-numbing handshake that anyone who has experienced it will never forget.
"Tanya, or daughter No. 2, summed it up best in her eulogy to her father, Tanya described his handshake as 'warm, sincere and bone-crushing'.
"'Men all over the state,' Tanya said, 'will breathe a sigh of relief that they never have to brace themselves again.'
"She told mourners, 'While you can all now relax and stretch your fingers, spare a thought for St Peter and our Lord himself as they experience Dad's handshake for the first time.'"
The premier listed Mr Johnson's achievements during and after his term in office before closing her tribute by reaffirming how he was valued by Queensland residents.
"I do not think it would be a stretch at all to say that Vaughan Johnson would have to have been one of the most popular members across all sides of politics to ever serve in this place," she said.
"Whether people lived in Birdsville, Bamaga or Brisbane, Vaughan was a down-to-earth, no-nonsense politician absolutely committed to helping people.
"He was a passionate man, a mate to everyone and an absolutely fierce advocate for regional Queensland."
Leader of the opposition David Crisafulli offered "wholehearted" support for the motion and also thanked Mr Johnson for his years of service before listing his achievements for the community.
He also shared a personal story to display the down-to-earth character of Mr Johnson.
"Vaughan was not one for airs and graces," he said.
"On a visit to Longreach he was lamenting that a new restaurant in town was trying to offer its clients a more up-market service, a more expensive experience.
"Accordingly, it had replaced VB with Crown Lager. Vaughan understood the objective, but he said, 'I'm happy to pay extra. I just want VB.'"
Mr Crisafulli closed his statement by thanking Mr Johnson's family and honouring their loss.
"We share their loss and are grateful to them for allowing Vaughan to spend the amount of time that he did with us," he said.
"This parliament was the poorer for Vaughan's retirement; we are all poorer for his passing. Vale, Vaughan Johnson."
State government leaders continued to share their feelings of loss for Mr Johnson and the impact he had made on their lives.
Current member for Gregory Lachlan Miller said Mr Johnson had been a mentor and friend to him.
"I never thought I would be in this place giving a condolence motion for a man who was simply a mentor and a friend," he said.
"There is a great monument to Vaughan Johnson OAM, the member for Gregory for 25 years, at the Boulia Diamantina Shire Council boundaries, not far from the Northern Territory-Queensland boundary.
"It is called the Vaughan Johnson Lookout and it is a lookout on a jump-up that has an amazing and beautiful view of the vastness of the Channel Country.
"To put it into context, its views are as big and as beautiful as Vaughan's heart, his famous big hands and his handshake."
He went on to thank him for the support if offered Mr Miller when he became member for Gregory and read part of the poem "If" by Rudyard Kipling.
Member for Traeger, Robbie Katter said he had grown up hearing stories about Mr Johnson from his father Bob Katter.
"When I look back I realise that I had so many interactions, from being a little kid all the way to being an adult," he said.
"My father loves telling stories and if there is a real character, you get a good story.
"He said, 'we've got this fellow in the party room now who's pretty interesting; he is pretty loose.' For Dad to say that!"
Speaker and state member for Mulgrave Curtis Pitt closed the motion and said Mr Johnson was a member of "great character."
"My dad, who was elected at the same time as Vaughan, told me that there was a difference between a parliamentarian and a politician," he said.
"It is a difference that I have observed again and again during my time in this place, Vaughan Johnson was clearly a parliamentarian.
"He strongly advocated for his causes and his constituents; however, he could still respect others' views and their right to put them forward.
"It is a testament that, nearly a decade after his retirement, the respect and friendship shared by colleagues for Vaughan Johnson has not faded-not one bit.
"Vaughan was one of the great characters of this place but he was also a member of great character. Vale, Vaughan Johnson."
Mr Johnson died aged 75 in January this year.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.